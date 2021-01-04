Chipotle Launching Cauliflower Rice

Chipotle is now offering cauliflower rice at all US and Canada locations.

Business Insider reports that cauliflower rice will cost $2 extra.

Appeals to customers following Keto, Whole30, and other diets.

Chipotle began testing the grain-free rice in Denver and Wisconsin during the summer.

Customers can order the option in place of white or brown rice for an extra $2 per order.

"Chipotle fans have been craving more plant-powered, better-for-you options that align with the latest health trends and emphasize the benefits of real food," Chris Brandt, Chipotle's chief marketing officer, said in a press release.