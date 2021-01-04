Bond Girl and 'That '70's Show' Star Tanya Roberts Dies at 65 | THR News
Tanya Roberts, the actress best known for playing a Bond girl in 'A View to a Kill' and Midge Pinciotti on 'That '70's Show,' has died.

She was 65.