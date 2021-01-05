Tanya Roberts, Former Bond Girl, Dead at 65

Tanya Roberts, Former Bond Girl, Dead at 65.

The actress was pronounced dead on Monday night at L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai hospital following a premature death announcement.

Her partner, Lance O’Brien, left the hospital on Sunday without speaking to medical staff after seeing Roberts “fade away.”.

O’Brien had also told Roberts’ publicist the actress “died in my arms” on Sunday.

Roberts will be remembered for her work as Bond girl Stacey Sutton in ‘A View to a Kill’ opposite Roger Moore.

.

The star was also known for her work as Midge Pinciotti on ‘That 70’s Show’ and for her modeling career