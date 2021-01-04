Former Bond Girl, 'That 70s Show' Star Tanya Roberts Dies At 65

The actress had collapsed while taking a walk on Christmas Eve and was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but never recovered.
DeMarco Morgan reports.
Actress Tanya Roberts, who is best known for her role as a Bond girl in "A View to a Kill" and Midge Pinciotti on "That '70s Show,"..
Tanya Roberts starred opposite Roger Moore in A View To Kill in 1985 and passed away after reportedly collapsing on Christmas Eve.