Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead At 65

Actress Tanya Roberts has died.

She was best known for her role as a Bond girl in "A View to a Kill" and for her parts in "Charlie's Angels" and "That '70s Show." Her publicist and longtime friend Mike Pingel said her death was not due to COVID-19.

"I'm devastated, I've been friends with Tanya for over 20 years." Pingel told CNN.

Roberts collapsed on December 24th at her California home following a morning walk with her dogs.

Roberts was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.