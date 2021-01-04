Next phase of Mississippi's vaccine rollout aims at first responders, educators and elderly 75+

Mississippi is currently in its Phase 1a, which provides vaccines to healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Mississippi state department of health released more information about the next phase of the state's covid vaccination plan... appointments for phase 1 - b point 1 are set to start next week - according to doctor thomas dobbs..

Currently - the state is in phase 1 - a... which includes all health care personnel, along with residents and staff od long term care facilities... later this month - phase 1 - b point 1 will start... that covers those 75 and older... first responders, k thru 12 teachers and staff... first responders, k thru 12 teachers and staff... college teachers and staff... child care workers... corrections officers and staff... and congregate settings workers..

The phases continue through march - based on groups by priority... to see what groups can get vaccinated in the next few months - visit our website at wtva dot com britain