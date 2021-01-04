The Check's In The Mail: All About The Second Round Of Stimulus Payments

The second round of stimulus checks from the US government are going out this week.

Business Insider reports the checks will pay up to $600 each, or $1,200 per married couple, plus additional funds for children.

According to Congress's bill authorizing the payments, most of the direct cash payments will be sent to qualifying Americans by January 15.

To track your payment, visit the 'Get My Payment' section of the IRS website at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment Direct deposits and paper checks are arriving this week.