Where's my stimulus check? Financial planner helps answer your questions

THE I-R-S SAYS PAYMENTSARE NOW STARTING TOPOST VIA DIRECT DEPOSIT.BUT YOU MAY HAVE GONETHROUGH CHANGES - LIKECLOSING YOUR BANKACCOUNT - OR ANADDRESS CHANGE - SINCETHE LAST CHECK WASSENT OUT.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER SARAH PLAKEGETS ANSWERS TO THOSECONCERNS."You'll probably get yoursecond-round stimulus checksome time this week, but aswe've talked to people we'vefound there is still a lot ofuncertainty."Many people are wondering -where's my stimulus check?"Just waiting.

What else canyou do.""I don't know.

The wayeverything is going.

I have noidea.

And I'm just going towait."Certified financial planner MattFrankel says this time aroundis going much smoother, buthe's still answering a lot ofquestions.Matt Frankel / CertifiedFinancialPlanner"A lot of confusion but for themost part, people havealready gotten them.

If theygot the first check successfullythey're getting the secondpretty seamlessly.""When they sent the firstround of stimulus checks, Ihad to sign up for directdeposit.

The first one was alittle bit of a wait but nowsinceI got direct deposit it wasearlier than I expected.""It came by relatively quick, Iwant to say first like month ortwo.

I haven't really checked inthe last couple weeks but I'msure I haven't gotten it yet."Some people are saying theirstimulus check went to a bankaccount they're not usinganymore.

Or maybe this timethe IRS is sending it in themail when last time it wasdirect deposited.

Or maybeyou've switched accounts..

Ormove"If it's returned to the IRS forexample they'll have a recordof that.

If it wasn't cashed ifitwas lost in the mail or something they'll have a record ofthat."The IRS is using theinformation you had on file foryour 2019 tax return.

So ifsomething has changed since,your check may get bouncedback to the IRS, but you canstill get your money."If you don't get it, you canclaim it on your 2020 taxreturn.

A lot of people who aregoing to start filing in thenextfew weeks, What's called therecovery rebate credit."And in that case, Frankel saysto file your 2020 taxes asquick as you can to get yourmoney sooner rather thanlateYou can go to the IRS websiteand click Get My Payment.Enter in some personalinformation, and it should tellyou when and how to expectyour payment.Unlike last time, there's not alot of back-and-forth with theIRS this round.Sarah Plake 41 action ne