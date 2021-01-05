Gov. Cuomo Angered By Slow Rollout Of Vaccine To NYC Health Care Workers

Annoyed at a slow pace of vaccine distribution, the governor on Monday expanded the number of eligible people and slammed hospitals who have not used their allotment.
CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
Annoyed at a slow pace of vaccine distribution, the governor on Monday expanded the number of eligible people and slammed hospitals who have not used their allotment.
CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
[NFA] The governors of New York and Florida sought to accelerate the slower-than-expected rollout of coronavirus vaccines by..
Watch VideoThe first shipments of new coronavirus vaccines are set to roll out in roughly one week, but initial supply will be..