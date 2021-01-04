New Jersey Health Care Workers Receiving Final Dose Of COVID Vaccine Monday

Hundreds of health care workers in New Jersey started to get their second and final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
But across the Hudson River, many are frustrated by the slow rollout in New York City.
CBS2's John Dias reports.
The Butte County Public Health Department announced it is moving into another phase of its COVID-19 vaccination process.
