Gerry Marsden, Lead Singer Of Gerry And The Pacemakers Dies

Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the 1960s British rock band Gerry and the Pacemakers, has died.

According to CNN, Marsden died of a heart infection on Sunday.

Marsden was best known for hits like; “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” and “Ferry Cross the Mersey”.

His rendition of the Broadway show tune “You’ll Never Walk Alone” became a Number One hit in the U.K. in 1963.

Marsden is survived by his wife of 55 years, 2 children, and 2 grandchildren.

He was 78 years old.