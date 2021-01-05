High School Girls Basketball: Knoll's record night helps Angola topple Lakeland

On the high school side of things... lakeland... winners of 10 straight... ranked 16th in 3a... visiting hanna knoll and angola...lakers got hot early on.... faith riehl... easy bucket inside... two of her game high 21....later in the first... peyton hartsough hits the triple... she had eight... lakeland up eight after one...second quarter... hornets came to life... knoll... hits the three ball... angola back within one...later on... lauren leach... three ball from the top of the arc... team-high 18 from her... hornets lead by six at recess...second half... how about a little history for the hornets... knoll bangs home the three ball... her 1,221 point..

A new program record... and counting...she finished the game with 17... angola picks up the win... 51-46 the