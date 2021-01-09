The Locker Room: High School Basketball (1/8)

And with that, we say good evening to you..welcome inside the locker room..alongside my partner petar hood, my name is justin prince..pete, it's been a while..yeah, our first locker room of 2021...feeling refreshed, recharged after a couple weeks off, and we're back tonight with a full slate of high school basketball games..12 of 'em to be exact..

But prince, we begin with the ladies and we begin in the ne- cc...yeah, one of the deepest conferences in the state put its talent on full display tonight..four teams ranked inside the top 20 in class 3-a... all four in action against one another this evening....???we begin at paul bateman gymnasium... central noble, 10-2 on the season, ranked 12th in class 3-a traveling to take on #5 garrett... railroaders come in with a 13-1 record..???good start for the visiting team in this one... first quarter... bridgette gray is good from three....???little later, another tripe try... this one from lydia andrews... she gets the same result as gray... cougars jump out to a 12-6 lead... they couldn't miss early.???but the railroaders eventually got their defense together... and offensively, this team is tough to guard... bailey kelham driving and dishing to morgan ostrowski... two of her team-high 17 points to go along with 13 boards..

???taylor gerke goes for 13, including that three right there..???as garrett wins a showdown in the ne-cc, 49- 40... they move to 7-0 in league play..

Over to ligonier we go... lakeland looking to bounce back from their loss to angola facing west noble...lakers jumped on top early.... faith riehl splashes home the trey ball... and lakeland takes an early two point lead...later in the first... alivia rasler tickles the twine from deep... lakeland takes a 16-6 lead after the first quarter...but west noble able to overcome their slow start... nichelle phares with the bucket...as the chargers come out on top in a tight one... 51-47... lets take you to huntington -- the vikings hosting the east noble knights.start this one at tipoff....first possession for the vikings about as good as you can get.katelynn arnold gets it down low.gets the bucket and the foul for the early lead.knights come right back.

Off the down screen its avan beiswanger for three.

Basically set up the game from then on...back and forth.

Vikings get it next .the drive and kick and that three is pure from grace gross.then on the other end the tough two from bree walmsley stopping on a dime and getting the midrange going...but in the end huntington north able to squeak this one out.

They win this one by three.final score 34 - 31.

???to the s-a-c now... bishop dwenger looking to pull off the upset against 4-a #10 carroll tonight... saints come in with just a 4-13 record, but they hung tough in the first half..???it's just a one piint game when we pick this one up late second quarter... but carroll gets some momentum going into the break... you saw neveah jackson bang a three...???then it's kayla gibbs knockig down a long two from the corner..

The sophomore finishes the night with a team-high 18.... chargers go into the locker room with a six point lead..

???and they're adding to it early in the third... how bout another from jackson... carroll really pulling away now...???emily parrett comes up with the steal... she'll keep it herself, absorb the contact... bucket plus the foul.... the saint francis commit finishes with 13 on the night...???carroll outscores dwenger by 23 in the second half on their way to a 74-45 win..

Over to the cage we go... concordia lutheran hosting bishop luers for an sac showdown...cadets got going early in this one... chanteese craig... playing a little bully ball on the way to two of her 11...later on... grace hedtke... three ball..

Corner pocket... pure... game high 18 from her... concordia takes an early eight point edge...luers would make a comeback... janaiya bright... to the rack... give her the hoop and harm... she had 12....then... you'll see anna parent clean up the miss from bright..

She gets the stickback..

She added 12 as well...knights back within four... but it's the cadets who come out on top 3 tonight..

They win 55-52 the final..

???we make our way over to northrop... former bruin destiny jackson paying her old team a visit as the snider panthers take on tiauna white and the bruins..???and it's northrop throwing the first punch in this one... early stages of the first quarter, j'asia scott... no hesitation on the transition triple... scott finishes with a team-high 17 points... ???moments later, alexa robinson forces the turnover... white gets left wide open, and she makes the panthers pay... three of white's 12 points on the night... bruins race out to a 10-2...???but snider settles in after that... jackson can't get the short jumper to go, but samantha kabisch is there on the stick back... pulls the panthers back with a half dozen..???and then it's jackson with look-ahead pass to johnea donahue... strong finish, plus the foul... ???bruins led this game by one at the half, but snider comes back to win 71-52... final girls stop comes at by hey arena... north side hosting wayne tonight... legends jumped out to the early lead tonight... off the inbounds... zara nokour gets the bucket to go off glass... later in the first... alivia jones splashes home the triple from up top... north side takes a six point edge...but that lead would be short-lived... aniah hill..

Led all scorers with 22 points..

Here she is with the assist to shabrea o'quinn... then... it's hill again... this time with the dime to sydney gorman for three of her ten... generals go back on top...they go on to win this one 60-44... make it four straight wins for wayne... we head to homestead.... spartans playing host to the south side archers.pick this up in the third quarter.

Homestead up big and they'd continue.block on one end leads to the and one by andrew leeper.sparty up big.southside trying to stay with it.

The steal by ashton johnson and he takes it coast to coast with the pull up jimmy from the free throw line.but too much homestead.fletcher loyer pulls up on the baseline for two of his thirty.

Then off the steal luke goode shows off some bunnies.

Two hands for safety.

Homestead... they cruise to a win.final score here 92 to 43.

Back at by hey arena... sideline pass to watch tae tae johnson and the legends take on wayne...this one back and forth all first half... legends down four... brashawn bassett hits jordan green inside for the bucket... plus another... north side within one..later on..

Tie game... generals on the break... pass ahead to cam toles... he finishes the layup to put wayne back on top...then... tie game once again late in the second... jevon lewis..

Sweet lefty stroke... puts the generals back on top again... but north side had answers all night long... brashawn bassett follows his own miss..

Gets the layup to go... he added 20 points... legends come out on top 75-65 the final.... 3 ???back to mark schoeff gymnasium... northrop still looking for its first win of the season... snider, meanwhile, trying to keep pace with homestead and carroll atop the s-a-c..???and plays like this will help.... aidan lambert... i see you 14... credit jade moore with the assist on the oop... snider up six midway through the third quarter..???but the bruins battle back... keone bates jr drives baseline and dishes off to james mallory... two of his eight points on the night..

???later in the third.... off the inbound... another assist for bates... this one goes to khamani smith... he finishes with 13... that bucket ties the game at 39 a piece..???but karson jenkins and company able to re-take the lead here... and they hold on to it..???snider moves to 3-0 in conference play with a 59-55 win..

We head up to turtle town now... 2a number 17 churubusco hosting fremont tonight... visiting eagles looking good early... off the jackson paul miss... kameron colclasure gets behind busco's d on the break... he gets the bucket to go... fremont up four early... but it was alll busco from there... landen jordan follows the luke mcclure miss for the bucket...later on... jackson paul drives baseline... and gets the bucket to drop... busco cruises past fremont tonight... 92-59 the final... ???back to paul bateman gymnasium... garrett hosting john bodey and his central noble cougars... cougs come in ranked 9th in class 2-a..

???and they didn't have any issues in this one... cougs up big when we pick this one up third quarter... connor essegian... just doing whatever he wants out there... hoop plus the harm... ???railroaders tryingto get something going on the other end... jasen bailey burries the three with a hand in his face... but it's too little, too late..???and essegian was just too much... somehow gets this shot to go off glass.... two of his game-high 29 points on the night...???he also had five asssits in this game... you're gonna see one of em here to connor lemmon for a three..???cougs crush the railroaders tonight, 69-24 your final.

Snider's jade moore to aidan lambert....panthers win 59- 55... 3