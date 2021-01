Farmers' daughters to drive tractors to Delhi on Republic Day | Oneindia News

Farmers are gearing up to intensify their protests with a tractor rally led by their daughters and women folk.

The farmers are sclaing up their agitation against the agriculture reforms with a Kisan parade planned for Republic Day on January 26th.

This display comes as the 7th round of talks with the Centre failed to make headway as the farmers want a complete repeal of the laws but the Centre is pressing for negotiations and amendments.

