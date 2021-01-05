Deepika Padukone celebrates her 35th birthday, wishes pour in on social media | Oneindia News

After celebrating the New Year in Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park, Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 35th birthday with her family in Mumbai today.

Many took to social media to wish her on the special day.

Alia Bhatt shared a picture of Deepika on her Instagram.

Madhuri Dixit also wished the birthday girl.Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story and shared a gorgeous picture of Deepika.

Deepika's fans also flooded the social media with wishes for the actor.

