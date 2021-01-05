Celeb Buzz: Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Debut, Nicki Minaj's First Baby's Pic, Hilaria Baldwin Accent Controversy

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were spotted holding hands at a wedding in Montecito, California and then later at his L.A.

Home over the weekend.

The former One Direction singer and the actress who is 10 years his senior, starred together in the upcoming film Don't Worry Darling which Wilde also directed this past Fall.

New couple Scott Disick, 37 and Amelia Gray Hamlin (Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna's daughter) 19, celebrated the new year in Mexico.

Nicki Minaj wished her fans Happy New Year by gifting them with the first photos of her son.

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria's Spanish accent came under suspicion after a woman outed her as actually being a native of Boston rather than Spain.