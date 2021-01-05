Skip to main content
Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Arizona has highest positivity-rate in the world

Arizona has the highest rate of COVID-19 in the world right now.

Over the past 7 days, Arizona is reporting 120 positive cases for every 100,000 people.

ACCORDING TO DATA FROM JOHNSHOPKINS UNIVERSITY OVER THEPAST 7 DAYS, ARIZONA ISREPORTING 120 POSITIVE CASESFOR EVERY 100-THOUSAND PEOPLE.THIS IS THE SECOND TIME DURINGTHE PANDEMIC ARIZONA HAS LEDTHE WORLD WITH THE HIGHESTSEVEN-DAY AVERAGE OF VIRUSINFECTIONS PER CAPITA.THE U-K IS GOING INTO ANOTHER

