New Year, New Cases; Holiday Gatherings Bring New Spike

Family gatherings, holiday parties, and New Year's Eve celebrations have led to a new spike in COVID-19 cases, and some medical professionals fear it could be the worst the Tri-State has seen yet.

Second dose.

Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise following the holiday season..... 44news reporter jake thomas explains - health officials saw this coming.

Medical professionals warned for weeks that covid numbers would rise in our area if tri-state residents treated the holidays like it was a normal year and now, we are seeing the effects of family gatherings, house parties, and people ringing in the new year at bars and night clubs and medical professionals are warning this could just be the beginning of a post holiday covid spike?we are seeing maybe a slight increase over the last few days, kind of in general, for our total census of covid patients, but we expect to see a little bit more of a rise in the next few days to next week or two, especially with all of the holiday get togethers?

With numbers still high from thanksgiving combined with christmas family gatherings and new years celebrations medical professionals are concerned we may see our biggest spike yet?christmas becomes an even bigger get together for most families, so with christmas and new years, that certainly a concern that we are going to see a significant rise over the next few days to next couple of weeks.

Wel see.

That certainly one of our biggest fears?

But one thing doctors are taking solace in is the vaccine and its ability to protect those in nursing homes that have received it but outside of nursing homes, adams doesn expect the vaccine to help much?that i i think will have some effect.

It won slow down a lot of the community spread, which is what we worry about with the