Larry King Moved Out of ICU in Continued Battle with COVID-19

Larry King Moved Out of ICU in Continued Battle with COVID-19.

Famed television host Larry King is currently suffering from COVID-19 but has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

According to a spokesman for Ora Media, King’s production company, the 87-year-old will remain in the hospital for now.

.

The spokesman also said that King was able to speak with his three sons via video phone call while in the hospital.

.

King was admitted to the ICU on New Year’s Eve after his battle with COVID-19 took a turn for the worse.

.

According to a report by ‘People’ on Saturday, King had been ill with COVID-19 for more than a week before being moved to the ICU.

He had also been receiving supplementary oxygen prior to his ICU admittance.

King, who has experienced numerous health scares in his life, told ‘People’ last year that he had developed “less of a fear of dying.”.

I’m 86 and it is what it is.

I just want to keep working until the end … Look at what I’ve come through.

All in all if you look at it, I’ve had a blessed life, Larry King, to 'People'