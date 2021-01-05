In LA County, Someone Is Dying Every 15 Minutes Of COVID-19

New COVID-19 infections have soared in Los Angeles County, with about one in five residents who get tested receiving positive results.

In just over a month, the county doubled its number of infections, climbing from about 400,000 cases on November 30 to more than 800,000 cases on January 2.

According to CNN, the deluge of cases has translated to a surge of COVID-19 patients, overwhelming hospitals.

Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer says every 15 minutes, one person dies from COVID-19.

The situation has become so dire that LA County ambulance crews have been told not to take patients with little chance of survival to hospitals.