A man is charged in connection to a crash in Pulaski County that left two people dead.

Is charged in connection to a crash in pulaski county that left two people dead.

Full mug:charges in double fatal crash pulaski county philip hall philip hall.jpg &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; state police say 39- year-old philip hall was under the influence when he tried to cross into the northbound lane on u-s 27 north and hit a pickup.

This was at around 6-30 last night.

K-s-p says the driver of the pickup... barbara haste and her passenger diane haste died.

Neither hall nor his juvenile passenger were injured... according to police.

Hall is charged with a d-u-i and wanton endangerment voters in georgia there are