Catoosa Voting Turnout

Cast your ballot in georgia's runoff races.

Two of which are very significant to the united states as a whole.

News 12's dorothy sherman is live at a polling place in catoosa county she has more.

I'm at the freedom center one of the polling places in catoosa county and it has been busy here.

People are voting in multiple races including two fiercely contested races those would be the us senate races.

What makes these races different than the races in the general election is that the winner only needs to get one extra point to win the race.

What the us senate races so significant is that they decide who will control the us senate republicans or democrats.

" not only are georgians watching this not only are americans watching this the people around the world are watching this because this is really going to determine how the next administration gets its agenda through is it going to be a senate that is friendly with the new administration or is it going to be a senate that pulls some checks on the new administration."

You can just tell how people feel about these races in the turn out that we are seeing.

Numbers have been record- breaking.

Catoosa county dorothy sherman