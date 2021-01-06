Whitfield Voter Turnout

Winston Reed is live in Whitfield County for a look at today's voter turnout.

Time is running out for voters to cast their ballots in georgia.

News 12's winston reed is live in whitfield county to tell give us a look at voter turnout.

Winston.

The varnell precinct represents the most registered voters in whitfield county.

The foot traffic is decent and cars continue to flow in.

There has been no sign of a major line here at this precinct.

Voters say it's been a a quick process casting their ballots.

Election supervisor hammontree talks about the overall turnout in whitfield county.

"as i've talked to my poll workers on and off through text message today they've told me that they've stayed busy all day long.

It's been like steady flow of people all day long."

Unofficial results in whitfield county are expected to be released tonight.

"and you can stay up to date with the latest election information and vote totals as they become available on our website w-d-e-f dot com."

