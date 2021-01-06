Locked Down Movie (2021) - Anne Hathaway, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ben Kingsley

Locked Down Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Just as they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown.

Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.

Directed by Doug Liman starring Anne Hathaway, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ben Kingsley, Stephen Merchant, Dule Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Ben Stiller, Mark Gatiss release date January 14, 2021 (on HBO MAX)