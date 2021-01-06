Warriors Snap Losing Skid to Start 2021

The Indiana Tech men’s basketball team opened up the 2021 portion of their schedule Tuesday evening with a 78-67 victory over Mount Vernon Nazarene University inside the Schaefer Center to snap a four-game losing skid.

To the hardwood we go... indiana tech back at the friendly confines of the schaefer center tonight hosting mount vernon nazarene...warriors got down early... literally... but came storming back in a big way... somehow that mess led to a josh kline bucket... he had 11..

Tech goes up one...later on... cory mckinney no on the trey... lucas lehrman there for the board and the stickback... 11 points for the former bishop dwenger saint... then... jeremy davison... stepback jumper pure from the long line... the former leo lion added seven off the bench...and then... you're gonna see grant smith dial long distance as well... game high 18 points from him... 11 boards to boot...tech takes an 18 point lead... they go on to win