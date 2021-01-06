Linton Sullivan

They beat rp 60-39..... the linton girls basketball team didn't lose many times last year in route to winning the 2a state title, but one defeat they did suffer was at the hands of sullivan... the lady miners had payback on their mind tonight as they hosted the lady arrows... when you face linton you have to deal with their suffocating defense....vanessa shafford the steal....you know where she's going, straight to the tin for two... again linton another steal...they do this to almost every team they play....shafford two of her 20.... haley rose just toys with the defender, slick spin move....for the hoop and harm..... linton again forces another turnover...rose ahead to aubrey burgess who converts the tough left handed layup.... the 2a, top ranked lady miners get their payback in a big way....67-33 over sullivan... in clinton....south vermillion hosted terre