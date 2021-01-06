No Charges For Officers Involved In Jacob Blake Shooting In Kenosha; Blake's Family Furious

Kenosha County, Wisconsin District Attorney Mike Graveley said the issue was whether prosecutors could prove officers were not acting in self-defense when they shot Blake in August.
CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports from Kenosha.
Wisconsin prosecutors are declining to charge the police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha last summer, leaving him paralyzed..
Meanwhile, Blake's family is furious after the Kenosha County District Attorney decided not to charge any officers involved in..