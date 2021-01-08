How to Continue Demanding Justice for Jacob Blake

29-year-old Blake was paralyzed from the waist down after being shot seven times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August.

On Dec.

5, it was announced that the officers involved would not be prosecuted.

Here are some ways to continue fighting for Jacob Blake.

Email the Kenosha District Attorney, D.A.

Michael D.

Graveley decided against charging the officers involved, so message him to demand justice and call for change.

Sign the Color of Change petition, You can also record a 30-second video for Color of Change to use on their social media.

.

Donate to the Justice For Jacob Blake GoFundMe, The funds will go to Blake’s medical care, grief counseling for his family and to support his six children