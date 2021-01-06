CBS News Projects Rev. Raphael Warnock Wins Georgia Senate Race

The race between Jon Ossoff and incumbent Sen.
David Perdue remains too close to call.
The outcome of that race will determine which party controls the Senate.
Debra Alfarone reports.
Raphael Warnock has made history and will be the first Black U.S. senator representing Georgia.
Democrat Raphael Warnock wins one of the two Senate races in Georgia, as the other remains too close to call.