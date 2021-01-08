President TRUMP Election Impact

Of 22 days for the patients to recover their sense of smell, but nearly a *quarter* said it took 60 days!

Twin democratic victories in the georgia runoff elections ... now give the party control of the u-s senate..

Nbc news projects democrat jon ossoff defeated republican david perdue.

And fellow democrat raphael warnock... defeated republican senator kelly loeffler.

We talked with middle georgia state university political science professor doctor brooke miller ... about president donald trump's role in the outcome.

She says... his supporters have created a split.

And that split led to republican losses.

3:18 - 3:35 "he rallied his base just like he was planning on doing.

But the thing about it is there is a split in the republican party right now.

And you see it and it is very clear.

The question becomes is this split going to continue where c1 3 b13 you kind of have people on both sides or are they going to be able to come together."

Miller says the g-o-p experienced a split before... with the tea party movement.

The u-s senate will now stand... at 50 democrats and