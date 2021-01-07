11pm Georgia Run Offs 01.06.2021

ABC news is projecting both Democratic Senate Contenders in Georgia have won last night's senate run off races in that state

Zohreen shah is on the ground in atlanta with why this has massive implications for the president elect's agenda and .for the senate, where, senator mitch mcconnell loses his title, of majority leader.

Package: in a major victory, democrats have seized control of the senate, after it became clear wednesday that both jon ossoff and raphael warnock won the georgia senate runoff races against republican incumbents david perdue and kelly loeffler.

' warnock "in this moment, we've got to bring people together."

Ossof "whethe you were for me or against me, i'll be for you" the two projected winners both making history for the state.

Ossoff - a former investigative reporter who will also be the youngest sitting senator and first jewish senator from georgia.

And warnock - a former pastor for a historic black church.

Warnock: "the other day, because this is america, the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else's cotton went to the polls and picked her youngest son to be a united states senator," and while the republicans initially vowed to mount legal challenges if they lost, georgia governor brian kemp shutting down pressure to overturn the state's election results after hundreds of trump- supporting anarchists took over the u-s capitol kemp: "for those of you that have been calling on a special session, you can now see what that would look like."

The democrats victories deeply consequential for georgia and the senate.

The senate is now split with republicans 50-50, with democratic vice president elect kamala harris serving as the tie- breaker.

A majority for senate democrats could mean president elect joe biden would have an easier time getting his agenda passed through congress and that has sparked massive gop infighting one of the state's top election official's placing the blame squarely on the president--in a state republicans have previously easily won election official: the biggest thing we've seen is from the president's fertile mind to finding fraud where none exists.

