I'm sure farmer unions will actively arrive at solution: Narendra Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on January 06 showed belief that farmer unions will actively arrive at a solution.

He said, "Government of India is committed to the welfare of farmers.

We meet those who are supporting the laws and those opposing it.

Farmers, in large number are supporting farm laws.

I am sure that farmers unions who are agitating will think about the welfare of farmers and actively arrive at a solution."