Dead fish in Sanibel Canal causes concerns

ROWS OF DEAD FISH, SUSPECTED TOBE RELATED TO RED-TIDE... ARENOT JUST APPEARING AT BEACHES,BUT ALSO IN CANALS.IN FACT, YESTERDAY, PEOPLIVING ALONG LIGHTHOUSE WAY INSANIBEL SAY THEY WOKE UP TO FIA LOT OF DEAD FISH IN THE CANAL.WHILE IT’S NOT UNCOMMON WHENRED-TIDE BLOOMS ARE NEARBY, THEYHOPE THIS IS AS BAD AS IT GETS.THE LATEST RED-TIDE MAP FROMF-W-C SHOWS A MEDIUMCONCENTRATION OF RED-TIDE NEARLIGHTHOUSE POINT ON SANIBEL(Michael McGinn, lives nearcanal)"I think the smell is bad butwhen you walk out to your dockand you see all of these deadfish that were living yesterdayand swimming along just fine athen all of a sudden you seethis, it’s just very upsetting."THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALRECOMMENDS PEOPLE DON’T SWIMAROUND DEAD FISH AND KEEP PEAWAY FROM DEAD SEA LIFE...IF YOU COME ACROSS ANY RED TIDEBLOOMS IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA, YOUCAN REPORT THEM TO THE FLORIDAPOISON INFORMATION CENTER...THAT NUMBER IS ON YOUR SCREE