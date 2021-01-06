Harvard professor says alien object may have passed through our solar system

ʻOumuamua was the first interstellar object discovered near Earth that came from outside the solar system.

It looked nothing like the asteroids and comets, these rocks that we have seen from within the solar system.

First, it was much more elongated than those are.

But more puzzlingly, it exhibited a push away from the sun, not followed by a cometary tail.

So, what provided this extra push.One possibility is that it was pushed by sunlight, just like a very thin object of the type of an object discovered just in September of 2020, which was the rocket booster of the lunar Lander from 1966, Surveyor 2, that was produced by us and exhibited some push from sunlight.And so if it is a very thin object, if it is of very extreme geometry, then it cannot be produced by nature and it must be artificial.

And so that is the possibility.

The object also exhibited shiny reflectance and didn't show any heat coming off.

It came from a very special frame of reference which is the rest frame of the local stars in the Milky way, sort of the galactic parking lot not associated with any particular star.

And so it was weird on many, many counts, unlike any comet or asteroid that we have seen before.

And that raises the possibility that it might be artificial in origin.

It's interesting to check whether every now and then we might see a message in a bottle.

I like to go along beaches when on vacation and look at seashells that were swept the shore.

There are natural objects, but every now and then I encounter a plastic bottle that reflects a civilization that produced it.

And so we should be open-minded and examine all the objects that come into our solar system from outside and possibly find evidence for either space junk or perhaps equipment that came from another civilization.