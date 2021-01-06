Ind. Governor Eric Holcomb set to roll out state's COVID-19 vaccine plan

On Wednesday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give Hoosiers details into the state's vaccination plan.

Governor holcomb met with members of the terre haute media this afternoon, including news 10's jon swaner.

During that zoom conference, governor holcomb said more than 125-thousand hoosiers have been vaccinated so far.

The governor talked about a website that will be set up.

There, hoosiers who want to be vaccinated can learn where to get one.

(15.14.12) "it's user-friendly to where you can see where are the sites where i live, close to me, whether it be a hospital or clinic, understanding the volume... the inventory that's there."

Once again, the governor's covid-19 update happens tomorrow at 2:30 pm eastern time.

You can see it live right here on wthi-tv and on wthi-tv dot com.