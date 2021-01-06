InterServ in line for $81,000 from city's CARES Act funding

That the city of st.

Joseph will funnel much of their federal cares covid relief funding through local service agencies.

More than a half million dollars will go to those organizations that provide help to low and middle income services.

One of them is interserv, which hopes to get $81,000.

Here's kq2's kilee thomas with their plans on using the money.

Kilee thomas reportingfor st.

Joseph residents-interserv does it all.

The agency offers meals, tax help, youth programs... and then covid hit sot: randy sharp, interserv- "we had to rethink all of that.

We went from an afterschool program to camp covid during spring break, to permanent camp covid to a summer program.

Now, we're running a one room schoolhouse where we've had kids from kindergarten up through sophomores in high school."

To heal from covid's financial wounds..the local agency is asking for a slice of the city's cares act funding $80,000 slice.

Sot: clint thompson, st joseph dirctor of planning & development- "this is just another funding source that we can use to help impacted residences overcome an obstacle that's no fault of their own."

A big challenge this year interserv helps kids with their online classes and it's workingsot: sharp- "we had one little guy come in and was failing everything and by the time the quarter was up, he was on the honor roll."but they want to do more.

They aren't looking for additional chromebooks or computers, but the biggest tool "virtual school is a little difficult to navigate.

There's multiple websites, multiple platforms, you gotta scan in, sign in and you gotta do assignments.

It's not just something where you sit someone down in front of the computer and say, 'okay junior, i'll check back in with you in a couple hours and see how you're doing.'"that one-on-one help is gonna cost $50,000 and the rest of the money will go towards meal delivery during the pandemic.sot: sharp- "we just make more meals."

"we have doctors and other medical places calling us saying, 'hey, we have a person that's recovering from covid.

They could use meals for a month or so as they recover.'

We don't have funding from our normal sources for that."

Interserv is trying to serve as many people as they can comes with a price just hoping the federal funds will cover the check.

Sot: sharp- "it's critically important to make sure that we can operate and get through the pandemic serving as many people as possible."

Reporting in st.

Joseph, kilee thomas, kq2 news community action partnership is the agency receiving the most funds from the city's cares funding $369,000.

