Backpack Donation

Delta sigma theta sorority is gearing up to donate 40 backpacks filled with school supplies to plantersville middle school and pierce street elementary school..

The organization's president said this is the backpack refill project's 5th year and the chapter's local effort is designed to promote learning ..

Doing the work."

Our number one focus is education so in order for kids to be successful in the classroom they have to have the materials that they need it not just a physical need but going to also be the supplies they need if kids see that their lacking then they are not going to be as excited about doing the work.

The backpack giveaway will take place on january 13th at plantersville middle school and pierce street elementary school..