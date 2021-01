Outside the Wire Movie trailer

Outside the Wire official Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do.

Directed by Mikael Hafstrom starring Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris, Enzo Cilenti, Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly, Pilou Asbaek release date January 15, 2021 (on Netflix)