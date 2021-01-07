Sen. Romney: This was 'an insurrection incited by the President'

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) called the riots at the US Capitol “an insurrection incited by the President of the United States,” while addressing his colleagues at a ceremonial counting of electoral votes that will confirm President-elect Biden’s win.
Romney, Burr, and Even James Mattis Point the Finger of Blame Squarely at Trump for Capitol Riots: ‘What Happened Here Today Was An Insurrection’
