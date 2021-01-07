KY officials react to DC riot 1.6.21

Governor Andy Beshear and others react to the violence in the nation's capitol

Beshear, is calling the people who stormed the capitol...domestic terrorists.

Listen... gov andy beshear :03 "today is a tough day for our country.

Domestic terrorists have stormed and infiltrated our u.s. capitol building, a bulding that stands for american democracy, and yes, i call them domestic terrrorist.

When you try to use force, intimidation, to get what you want, to overthrow an election , to stop the business of congress, yes you are acting as a domestic terrorist.

:33, the republican party of kentucky also condemned the violence at the u.s. capitol today..

In a statment..

Saying in part... "we denounce the angry mob that stormed the u.s. capitol today and condemn them in the strongest possible terms. violence is never acceptable and has no place in our democracy."

Kentucky house and senate democratic leaders joni jenkins and morgan mcgarvey... releaased a statment saying..

"what happened today in washington, d.c., is not who we are or what we stand for as a nation.

We condemn these acts and any plans to undermine our constitutional protections."

Kentucky senate president robert stivers...says... "the events that occurred today in washington, d.c.

Were tragic and should have never happened.

This deplorable act of violence that took place at the capitol building should be condemned by all."

And u-s congressman andy barr, from lexington also released a statement, on the violence in washington..

Saying..

"today's events at the u.s. capitol are tragic, outrageous and devastating.

They are wholly inconsistent with the fundamental values of