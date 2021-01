FBI To Capitol Rioters: We Know Who You Are And We're Coming To Find You

Following the violent attack on the US Capitol, federal officials launched the most extensive counterterrorism probe since September 11, 2001.

Meanwhile, the heads of the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security--and the President himself--have remained essentially silent.

But according to CNN, the Federal Bureau of Investigation means business.

And FBI Director Christopher Wray doesn't mind saying so.