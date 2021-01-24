Dallas County Man Charged In US Capitol Riot, Allegedly Threatened To 'Assassinate' Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Charges have been filed against a Dallas County man who allegedly participated in the Capitol attack and posted online death threats against Democratic Rep.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a U.S. Capitol Police officer.
The Fox News host mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she said she feared for her life during the deadly Capitol riot.