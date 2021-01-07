Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, January 7, 2021

Top 21 Best Animated Movies of Each Year (2000 - 2020)

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 27:57s 0 shares 1 views
Top 21 Best Animated Movies of Each Year (2000 - 2020)
Top 21 Best Animated Movies of Each Year (2000 - 2020)

It's been a great century for animation so far!

For this list, we’re singling out the best animated feature of every year from 2000 to 2020.

It's been a great century for animation so far!

For this list, we’re singling out the best animated feature of every year from 2000 to 2020.

Our countdown includes "The Incredibles", “Persepolis”, “Toy Story 3”, "Frozen", "Soul", and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage

Top 10 Best Animated Movies of 2020

Top 10 Best Animated Movies of 2020

WatchMojo

These movies bring the smiles in a year when people need it most. For this list, we’ll be looking at feature-length animated..