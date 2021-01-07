Top 21 Best Animated Movies of Each Year (2000 - 2020)

For this list, we’re singling out the best animated feature of every year from 2000 to 2020.

It's been a great century for animation so far!

Our countdown includes "The Incredibles", “Persepolis”, “Toy Story 3”, "Frozen", "Soul", and more!