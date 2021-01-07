Top 21 Best Animated Movies of Each Year (2000 - 2020)

It's been a great century for animation so far!
For this list, we’re singling out the best animated feature of every year from 2000 to 2020.
It's been a great century for animation so far!
For this list, we’re singling out the best animated feature of every year from 2000 to 2020.
It's been a great century for animation so far!
For this list, we’re singling out the best animated feature of every year from 2000 to 2020.
Our countdown includes "The Incredibles", “Persepolis”, “Toy Story 3”, "Frozen", "Soul", and more!
These movies have set the bar high for future generations of filmmakers. For this list, we’re taking a trip from 2000 to 2020,..
These movies bring the smiles in a year when people need it most. For this list, we’ll be looking at feature-length animated..