Extortion racket in name of morphed videos busted by Delhi Police

Cyber Crime Unit (CyPAD) of Delhi police has busted a gang who was running an extortion racket of blackmailing people in the name of edited and morphed videos.

Cyber crime unit has received multiple complaints regarding this.

As per the complaints, the victims were contacted over social media platforms such as Facebook through profiles of attractive individuals.

The victims were engaged in a brief chat and guided to a video call over Messenger or WhatsApp.

During the call, the victims were shown an adult clip and their video call was simultaneously recorded.

After sometime, they got extortion calls in the name of the offensive video made from the captured video chat.

Amounts ranging from two to thirty thousand rupees were demanded and some of the victims succumbed to those demands before reporting it to the police.

During the investigation, technical help was provided by the labs of CyPAD and the location of the accused was zeroed in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

The accused were using SIMs and bank accounts obtained using fake and bogus IDs, hence pin-pointing them was a challenge.

They were located after thorough technical investigation and a raid was conducted in the area of Nagar, Bharatpur, from where the six accused were arrested.

All these accused persons are in the age group of 21-30 and are actively involved in online frauds.

17 Mobile Phones, 2 ATM cards and cheque books used in the crime have been recovered from them.