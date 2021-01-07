Trump Bans Alipay and WeChat Pay

Trump Bans , Alipay and WeChat Pay.

Donald Trump issued an executive order to ban the popular payment apps in the U.S. Alipay and WeChat Pay are two of eight China-based apps that were banned by Trump's executive order.

At this time, action must be taken to address the threat posed by these Chinese connected software applications, Donald Trump, Executive Order, via Engadget.

The administration claims that the apps gather “sensitive personally identifiable ... and private information” from Americans who use them in the U.S. A senior administration official stated that the order was meant to prevent China from using the "private information" as a “mass tool for global oppression.”.

The two apps require China bank accounts in order to be used.

The ban does not go into effect until after Trump leaves office.

.

President-elect Biden will have the power to revoke the order once he is inaugurated