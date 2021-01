Election expert explains what happens now

WELCOME BACK WE'RE TAKING ALIVE LOOK AT THE U.S. CAPITOLYESTERDAY WE SAW JUST SO MUCHUNREST THAT HAPPENED THEREYESTERDAY WITH TRUMPSUPPORTERS THAT WERE ABLE TOGET INSIDE THE CAPITOL TO STOPAT LEAST TEMPORARILY STOP THECERTIFICATION OF PRESIDENTELECT JOE BIDEN EARLY THISMORNING CONGRESSMAN FROM JOEBIDEN'S ELECTORAL COLLEGE WINTHIS AFTER PROTESTERS STORMEDTHE U.S. CAPITOL WEDNESDAY,LET'S GET ON OVER TO MARY BETHMOYLAN FROM MCGEORGE SCHOOL OFLAW JOINS US LIVE INSACRAMENTO ABOUT WHAT COMESNEXT ALREADY THIS MORNING WESEEING 19 CONGRESS MEMBERSIGNED A LETTER TO MIKE PENCEVICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCEASKING HIM TO INVOKE THE 25THAMENDMENT SO WHAT DOES THATMEAN IF THEY WERE ABLE TO DOTHIS.WELL GOOD MORNING AND YESTHINK YOU'RE GOING TO BESEEING A LOT OF LETTERS ASKINGFOR THE INVOCATION OF THE 25THAMENDMENT AND MY OWN INBOXTHIS MORNING WAS A REQUEST TOSIGN ON TO A LAW PROFESSORLETTER ALSO DIRECTED TO MYHAND.

THE KEY REALLY IS THATTHE VICE PRESIDENT AND THECABINET ARE THE ONES WHO HAVETO DO SO CONGRESS CAN'T DO ITOUTSIDE PEOPLE CAN'T DO HAS TOBE VICE PRESIDENT AND THECABINET.

YOU HAVE SIGN ON ANDI HAVE TO BE ABLE TO SAY ANDTHE PRESIDENT IS PHYSICALLY ORMENTALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM THETHE DUTIES OF THE JOB.YEAH AND THIS LETTER THEYSAYS THAT IN HIS VIDEOANNOUNCEMENT THIS AFTERNOONPRESIDENT TRUMP REVEALED THATHE IS NOT MENTALLY SOUND ISSTILL UNABLE TO PROCESS ACCEPTAND HIS WILLINGNESS TO INCITEVIOLENCE AND SOCIAL UNREST ISTHAT ENOUGH TO INVOKE THE 25THAMENDMENT.SO IT'S NOT GREAT QUESTIONAND THE ANSWER IS IT'S ENOUGHIF THE VICE PRESIDENT AND THECABINET AND THE REQUISITEAMOUNT 2 THIRDS OF SAY THATIT'S A NOT SO.

IT THE PROBLEMIS THAT WE'VE NEVER ACTUALLYSEEN THE 25TH AMENDMENT USEDIN THIS WAY IT WOULD BE THEFIRST TIME IT WAS CREATED.PEOPLE REALIZED AFTER THETHERE WAS REALLY NO CLEARPROVISION FOR THE TRANSFER OFPOWER TO THE VICE PRESIDENT.SO IS REALLY INTENDED FOR THATTYPE OF SITUATION WHERE THEREWAS A DEATH WORRY.

WE'RE ATOTAL PHYSICAL.

IMPAIRMENTTHAT PREVENTED THE WORK OF THEPRESIDENT.

SO WE'LL SEE ITHINK THE AFTER WE DON'T KNOWBECAUSE IT HASN'T BEEN YEARSIN THIS WAY BEFORE RIGHT SOWHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THEPOSSIBILITY OF A PRESIDENTTRUMP RUNNING AGAIN IN 2024.IS THERE SOMETHING THAT CANAMENDMENT OR IMPEACHING HIMTHAT COULD PREVENT IT OR CANHE STILL RUN IN 2024.WOULD NOT BE ELIGIBLE FOR TORUN FOR OFFICE AGAIN.IMPEACHMENT WOULD PROVE WITH.PRESENT A BAN ON ANY FUTURE.RUN FOR FEDERAL OFFICE.

AND SOTHAT'S A REASON ACTUALLY TO GOTHROUGH IMPEACHMENT PROCESS,EVEN IF IT IS NOT DONE BY THEPERMISSIBLE FOR SOMEONE TO BEIMPEACHED.

AFTER THEY'VEALREADY LEFT.

THAT MIGHT BE AREASON WHY CONGRESS PEOPLE AREINTERESTED IN.

AND JUST REAL QUICK BECAUSEWE HAVE TO GO BUT YES, OR NOQUESTION IS THIS REALISTICTHAT THIS COULD BE DONE WITH 2WEEKS LEFT IN HIS PRESIDENCY.CAN I SAY MAYBE YES, ITHINK IT CAN EITHER OF THESEPASS COULD BE FOLLOWED EVENWITH ONLY 2 WEEKS LEFT ALLRIGHT, THANK YOU SO MUCH MARYBETH MOYLAN WITH MCGEORGETAKING THE TIME ONCE COMING ONTHE SHOW AND HELP US SORT OFBREAK DOWN WHAT HAPPENEDYESTERDAY