Monday, January 11, 2021

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Gas Utilities

Credit: Market News Video
In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Gold Standard Ventures, off about 4.9% and shares of Yamana Gold off about 4.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are gas utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Equitrans Midstream, trading lower by about 3.7% and Brookfield Infrastructure, trading lower by about 3.6%.

