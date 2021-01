Texas Lawmakers Wants Ted Cruz Out

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is under fire for supporting the debunked theory that Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

Lawmakers and other public officials in Texas are calling for Cruz to resign.

On Wednesday, Trump supporters stormed Capital Hill, parroting the claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said Cruz "undermined our democracy, inspired treasonous, seditious acts, and brought shame to Texas."