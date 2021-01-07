Billionaire Investor: Tesla Could Triple In Value

Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya told CNBC Tesla's stock could be worth three times more than its current valuation.

According to Business Insider that would make CEO Elon Musk the first trillionaire in history.

Palihapitiya's comments come as Tesla shares shot up 6.9%.

Elon Musk surpassed Jeff Bezos as the richest person on the planet on Thursday.

Palihapitiya said Tesla is a "distributed energy business." He's believed for a while that the world's first trillionaire will be a person who is fighting climate change.

Palihapitiya said "Don't sell a share" of Tesla, he told investors.