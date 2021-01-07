In-school learning vs. COVID numbers

COVID numbers are still on the rise in many areas throughout our viewing area, and those numbers are playing a role in student’s abilities to return to school, but the numbers aren’t the only factors being considered.

About sending kids back to the classroom right now.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj explains their logic, and the views of 2 different school districts.

During a recent press briefing, new york governor andrew cuomo shared his personal views on whether students should be allowed to return to school.

Cuomo my position has always been if the children are safer in the school than they are on the streets of the community, then children should be in school.

The governor clarified that the covid positivity rates in the schools needs to be below the positivity rate of the local community, and that the decision still remains in the hands of school districts, but oneida county executive anthony picente has a different view.

Oneida county's positivity rate is at 10.8%, and he's not willing to take any unnecessary risks.

Sot: anthony picente, oneida county executive i'm going to flip a little on this because i've always been of the opinion that i believe schools are a safe place to be open in terms of especially k-8, and you know while i still feel that way, i think that we're at a point here now though, especially with the vaccine at our doorstep that we need to get that out and i would delay that.

New hartford district superintendent robert nole sent out a response to his district stating quote: "the district understands that if we were to welcome our hybrid learners back as soon as next week, their school attendance would soon be disrupted by intermittent school closures because of new positive cases, mandatory quarantines, or illnesses at home."

The numbers in otsego county are at 5.5% regionally, and edmeston school superintendent dr. gary furman tells me he's having incredible success with hybrid learning throughout his district.

In edmeston, i'm kirk tupaj reporting for newschannel 2.

